Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target Raised to C$28.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Free Report) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Topaz Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.33.

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

Topaz Energy stock opened at C$24.68 on Monday. Topaz Energy has a 52-week low of C$18.03 and a 52-week high of C$25.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.72.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). Topaz Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of C$70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$78.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy will post 0.198902 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Topaz Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

