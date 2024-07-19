Toncoin (TON) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $208.19 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.28 or 0.00011425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Toncoin has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $24.85 billion and $208.19 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009622 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,802.87 or 1.00137327 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000953 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00012016 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007241 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00072270 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,109,183,278 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,109,138,343.065366 with 2,512,064,398.155837 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.16641651 USD and is down -2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 463 active market(s) with $213,429,369.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.