TomoChain One Day Volume Tops $11.71 Million (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 19th. One TomoChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TomoChain has traded up 41.4% against the US dollar. TomoChain has a total market capitalization of $41.08 million and approximately $11.71 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

TomoChain Coin Profile

TomoChain’s genesis date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 96,830,754 coins. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @buildonviction and its Facebook page is accessible here. TomoChain’s official website is viction.xyz.

TomoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Viction (VIC), formerly TomoChain, is a layer-1 blockchain emphasizing a user-centric approach with zero-gas transactions, speed, security, and scalability. It supports EVM-compatible smart contracts and promotes the use of decentralized applications and token issuance. Founded by Long Vuong, Viction is designed to make Web3 more accessible and convenient for a broad range of users. Its introduction of the TRC25 token standard reflects its commitment to user-friendliness and innovation in the blockchain sector.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TomoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TomoChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TomoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

