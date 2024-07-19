Threshold (T) Trading Up 18.7% Over Last Week

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $240.26 million and $10.47 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011336 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00009673 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,298.44 or 1.00072705 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000952 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007179 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00072122 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,746,068,928.671669 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0234224 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $7,195,734.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

