Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) Trading 4.9% Higher

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $23.96. 107,740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 252% from the average session volume of 30,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

The firm has a market cap of $319.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.94.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $40.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 million. Third Coast Bancshares had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Third Coast Bancshares news, insider William Bobbora acquired 2,484 shares of Third Coast Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $53,256.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,100.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCBX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 121.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the first quarter worth $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. 36.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

