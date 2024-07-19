The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Receives $57.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.30.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

NYSE:KR opened at $54.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Kroger has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $58.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.59%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,681.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,681.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,889.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 255.6% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 334.3% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 101.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

