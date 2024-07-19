The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,005 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD traded down $5.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $366.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,344,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,546. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $341.45 and its 200-day moving average is $352.61. The company has a market capitalization of $363.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.58.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

