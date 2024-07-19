The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $268,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 629,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $262,759,000 after purchasing an additional 194,952 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 44,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,612 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 339,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $484.93. 2,016,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,351. The company has a market cap of $156.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $509.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,018,500 shares of company stock valued at $34,342,615 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $480.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.