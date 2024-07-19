The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,872 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. The Cigna Group accounts for 0.9% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 335 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 225 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its position in The Cigna Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CI traded down $4.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $340.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,537. The stock has a market cap of $96.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.14. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $365.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

In other news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,988 shares of company stock worth $7,975,726. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CI. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

