Textron (NYSE:TXT) Given New $87.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at UBS Group from $84.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Textron from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Textron Price Performance

TXT stock traded down $2.29 on Friday, reaching $90.33. 1,458,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,148. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.32 and a 200-day moving average of $87.76. Textron has a twelve month low of $67.04 and a twelve month high of $97.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Textron will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Textron by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Textron by 677.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

