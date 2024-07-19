Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Increased to $193.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $193.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.77.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 1.7 %

TXRH stock opened at $168.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.94. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $91.06 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $2,575,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,366,329.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $3,251,266. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 454.5% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.