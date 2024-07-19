Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total transaction of $18,286,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,009,121.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $6.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,784,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,432,934. The firm has a market cap of $181.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $210.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.42.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on TXN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.10.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

