Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $188.10.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Benchmark upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TXN opened at $205.87 on Friday. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $210.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $187.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.42.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

