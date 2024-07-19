Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) PT Raised to $70.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.50 to $61.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TCBI

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.98. The company had a trading volume of 19,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,040. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $72.07.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $472.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.02 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $58,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 169,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $117,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 163,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,541.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $58,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 169,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,508.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 15,004 shares of company stock valued at $292,878 over the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 60,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.