Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share.
Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 6.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $66.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $72.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares
In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $59,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 153,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,008.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 153,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,028,008.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $117,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 163,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,541.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,004 shares of company stock valued at $292,878 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on TCBI
About Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Texas Capital Bancshares
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Why These 4 AI Stocks Are Must-Watch for 2024 Investors
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Pharma Leader Beats on Earnings, But Shares Fall
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Oracle Pulls Back After Musk Deal Falls Through, Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.