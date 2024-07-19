Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $66.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $72.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $59,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 153,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,008.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 153,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,028,008.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $117,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 163,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,541.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,004 shares of company stock valued at $292,878 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TCBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.50 to $61.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.65.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

