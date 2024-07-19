Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $230.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $203.03.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $249.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.64. The company has a market cap of $794.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 35.9% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

