TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Insider Sells C$37,615.00 in Stock

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) insider Pierre Fournier sold 500 shares of TerraVest Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.23, for a total transaction of C$37,615.00.

Pierre Fournier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Pierre Fournier sold 300 shares of TerraVest Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.41, for a total transaction of C$22,923.00.

TerraVest Industries Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of TSE:TVK traded up C$2.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$76.78. 17,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,801. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$74.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$63.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.21. TerraVest Industries Inc. has a one year low of C$30.45 and a one year high of C$82.93.

TerraVest Industries Announces Dividend

TerraVest Industries ( TSE:TVK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$214.94 million during the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 28.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TVK. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$91.00 price target on shares of TerraVest Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. National Bank Financial raised shares of TerraVest Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Desjardins set a C$95.00 price target on shares of TerraVest Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$89.00 price target on shares of TerraVest Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

Further Reading

