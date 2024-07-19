Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $120.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.64.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $149.52 on Tuesday. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $163.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.69. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,763 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 8,125.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 133,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after buying an additional 131,470 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 158,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,104,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $1,560,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 8.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 188,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,295,000 after buying an additional 14,272 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

