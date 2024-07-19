Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Trading Down 4.3%

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.31 and last traded at $32.91. Approximately 54,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,005,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.39.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDC. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Teradata from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Teradata from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Teradata from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teradata had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,574,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $609,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,574,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Teradata in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Teradata by 111.4% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradata by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

