Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Raised to Strong-Buy at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

TENB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.40.

Get Tenable alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TENB

Tenable Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $43.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -75.62 and a beta of 0.86. Tenable has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $53.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.56.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.56 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $231,401.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,886,396.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $102,154.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,853 shares in the company, valued at $124,019.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $231,401.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,886,396.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,183 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.