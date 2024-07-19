TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Position Reduced by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 52,095 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $6,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in TELUS in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TELUS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in TELUS by 39.8% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in TELUS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in TELUS by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on TU shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

TELUS Stock Performance

TELUS stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $15.78. 127,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,009. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.66.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 292.32%.

TELUS Company Profile

(Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.