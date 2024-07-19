Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stake Increased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,696 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 352,166 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $151,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Central Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 47,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,124,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 9,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TDY opened at $399.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $392.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.57. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $355.41 and a fifty-two week high of $448.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $470.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Teledyne Technologies

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.