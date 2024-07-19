Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

TM17 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 360 ($4.67) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.35) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Team17 Group from GBX 265 ($3.44) to GBX 310 ($4.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.98) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Team17 Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 347.50 ($4.51).

LON:TM17 opened at GBX 305 ($3.96) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £444.69 million, a P/E ratio of -10,166.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 285.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 254.27. Team17 Group has a one year low of GBX 145 ($1.88) and a one year high of GBX 355 ($4.60).

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

