TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 103,517 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,517 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.40% of Kellanova worth $77,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter valued at $150,184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,582 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,939,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,891,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,504,000 after purchasing an additional 655,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Kellanova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,372,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $4,512,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,842,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,849,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $4,512,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,842,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,849,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 865,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,904,084 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellanova Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:K traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.09. The company had a trading volume of 249,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,281. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.06. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $68.23.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Kellanova’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 83.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Kellanova from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.85.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

