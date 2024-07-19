TBH Global Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Zoetis by 371.4% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ZTS traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $179.22. 2,171,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,868,806. The stock has a market cap of $81.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC cut their price objective on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

