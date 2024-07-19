TBH Global Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $7.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $463.01. 333,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,894. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $500.43 and a 200 day moving average of $520.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

