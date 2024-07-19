TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 17,307 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,307 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VEU traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,524,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,541. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $61.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.84. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

