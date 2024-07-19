TBH Global Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 17.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,394,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $377,711,000 after acquiring an additional 353,857 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 31.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 9.3% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Chevron by 3.4% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 167,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.22.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,279. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,279. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.5 %

Chevron stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,576,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,894,292. The company has a market cap of $298.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.26. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

