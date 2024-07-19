TBH Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 574 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 884.6% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 154.7% during the first quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVY traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.53. 302,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,935. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $129.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

