TBH Global Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 323,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,991,000 after buying an additional 43,093 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nucor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 303,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,105,000 after buying an additional 27,817 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.29.

Nucor Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded down $3.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,713. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.14. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.02. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.07 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

