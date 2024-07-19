TBH Global Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.54. 11,091,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,337,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.33. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $102.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

