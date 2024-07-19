TBH Global Asset Management LLC Invests $267,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,049 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.57. 1,173,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,596. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.49. The company has a market capitalization of $135.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.04.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

