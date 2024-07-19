TBH Global Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 223.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,862 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of JMUB stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $50.70. 112,754 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.54.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1482 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

