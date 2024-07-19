TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $539,000 Stock Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,855,000 after purchasing an additional 237,463 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,253,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,103,000 after purchasing an additional 543,450 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 737,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,553,000 after purchasing an additional 99,240 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRBK. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Green Brick Partners news, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $2,270,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,625.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $2,270,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,625.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard S. Press purchased 1,474 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,666.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GRBK stock traded up $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $70.21. The stock had a trading volume of 421,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $73.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.29.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $447.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.44 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

