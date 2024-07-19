TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $2.84 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,632,000 after acquiring an additional 32,034 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 27.2% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 40,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1,464.3% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 19,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 18,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE:STZ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $248.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,020. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.50 and a twelve month high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

Insider Activity

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,227 shares of company stock worth $8,676,973. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STZ. Argus raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.11.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

