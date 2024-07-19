TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $15.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,021 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 3.1% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,471,000 after acquiring an additional 840,304 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,584,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,105,245. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $99.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.17 and a 200-day moving average of $97.26.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

