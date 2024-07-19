TBH Global Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE GS traded down $15.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $486.21. 3,292,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333,377. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $509.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $419.60. The company has a market cap of $156.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,018,500 shares of company stock valued at $34,342,615. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.