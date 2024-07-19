TBH Global Asset Management LLC Buys 125 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,164,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,081,488,000 after buying an additional 147,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $728,284,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,282,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $592,764,000 after buying an additional 24,395 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,372,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,348,000 after buying an additional 40,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,371,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,040,000 after acquiring an additional 45,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $293.46. The company had a trading volume of 960,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,586. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $293.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.67. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $212.84 and a 12-month high of $302.75. The company has a market capitalization of $80.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.94.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,630,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.59, for a total transaction of $3,585,476.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,132 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,909.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

