TBH Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $1,193,159,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $520,488,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $268,519,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,881,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,327 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 11,947.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,576,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays cut their target price on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.93.

General Electric stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,933,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,072,145. The company has a market capitalization of $173.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. General Electric has a 12-month low of $84.42 and a 12-month high of $170.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

