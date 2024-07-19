Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SNV. Raymond James lowered Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

Synovus Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE SNV traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,124,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,591. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.36 and its 200-day moving average is $38.15. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.20. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $563.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $4,356,802.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,293,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,590,126.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $4,356,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,293,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,590,126.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. purchased 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.40 per share, for a total transaction of $916,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,461.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,712 shares of company stock worth $4,528,878. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 62,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Featured Articles

