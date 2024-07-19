Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Synchrony Financial updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.600-7.800 EPS.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYF traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,357,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,269,376. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $52.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Baird R W raised Synchrony Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.91.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

