Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives $117.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYNA. TD Cowen cut their target price on Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of SYNA opened at $91.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $73.38 and a 1 year high of $121.37.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.17 million. Synaptics had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 26.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

