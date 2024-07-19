Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SG. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sweetgreen currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.20.

NYSE:SG opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. Sweetgreen has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.58.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sweetgreen will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Sweetgreen news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $6,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,730,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sweetgreen news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $263,653.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 397,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,451,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $6,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,730,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,692 shares of company stock valued at $13,738,038 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SG. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 1st quarter worth about $29,105,000. Teca Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter worth about $8,475,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter worth about $8,452,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 1st quarter worth about $15,042,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,872,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

