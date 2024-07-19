Susquehanna Trims Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Target Price to $55.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a sell rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average of $64.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $43.91 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $656.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.95%.

Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,056,798.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 64,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $39,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,244. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,056,798.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 64,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,948 over the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth $7,187,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 620,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,233,000 after purchasing an additional 82,813 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth $1,306,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 369.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 18,785 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 65,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 31,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

