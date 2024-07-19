Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Down 0.2%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $778.32 and last traded at $800.11. 1,349,616 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 8,347,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $801.61.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMCI. Nomura Securities downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Nomura downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $999.92.

The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $850.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $797.67.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.96 billion. Research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736 over the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth about $1,423,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,516.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,420,000 after purchasing an additional 51,906 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 482.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,013,000 after purchasing an additional 27,895 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

