Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target Raised to $325.00 at Susquehanna

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a negative rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SMCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. Nomura Securities downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $999.92.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $801.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $226.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1,229.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $850.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $797.67.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E&G Advisors LP raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 52.4% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

