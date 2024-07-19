Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Gap Down to $3.63

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.63, but opened at $3.50. Super Group shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 29,394 shares trading hands.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Super Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $387.56 million during the quarter. Super Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 4.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Super Group Limited will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. Super Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGHC. Anson Funds Management LP grew its holdings in Super Group by 482.7% in the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 1,311,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 1,086,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 859,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 61,937 shares during the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Group by 183.0% in the fourth quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 128,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Super Group by 318.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 118,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 90,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Super Group during the second quarter valued at about $178,000. 5.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

