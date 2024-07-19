Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Has $626,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August comprises about 0.2% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. owned about 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PAUG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.70. 27,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.14. The stock has a market cap of $734 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.