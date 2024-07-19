Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Has $135.42 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,809,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,570 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November comprises approximately 38.9% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. owned about 18.69% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $135,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 44.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of PNOV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.41. 5,009 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $739.12 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.53.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile
The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
