Stryker (NYSE:SYK) PT Raised to $350.00 at Morgan Stanley

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $372.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $372.05.

Get Stryker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SYK

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $331.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,618 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,967,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Stryker by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.